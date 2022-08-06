(Video) Mo Salah levels Liverpool from Nunez assist in thrilling opening league game

Mo Salah continued his tradition of scoring in the opening game of the Premier League season with yet another effort to level the game against Fulham at the time of writing.

The Egyptian international set a new record of six goals in as many campaigns as the Reds chased a winner at Craven Cottage.

It marks a terrific comeback performance from Jurgen Klopp’s men who appear to have been supercharged by the stellar introduction of Darwin Nunez.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of beINSports: