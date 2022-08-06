(Video) Van Dijk gifts Fulham penalty in rare moment of madness from Liverpool defender

Virgil van Dijk will feel somewhat aggrieved that his intervention on Aleksandar Mitrovic resulted in a penalty for the hosts after minimal contact on the Fulham striker.

Still, it has to be said that the contact does exist in what can only be described as a rare lapse of judgement from the Dutchman.

It certainly makes little sense why the No.4 chose to roll the dice with Trent Alexander-Arnold covering, though we’re sure we won’t see it’s like from a player who has been nothing but consistent throughout his Liverpool career.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @minnuweekly:

Nice job van Dijk fulham up on peacock pic.twitter.com/SCPrbHz5tw — Minnesota United Weekly (@minnuweekly) August 6, 2022