Gary Lineker makes ‘very clear’ Darwin Nunez admission following the Uruguayan’s impressive impact at Craven Cottage

Gary Lineker believes that Darwin Nunez will be a huge hit on Merseyside after he scored and registered an assist on his Premier League debut.

The Uruguay international had to settle for a spot on the bench at Craven Cottage yesterday but with Jurgen Klopp’s side 1-0 down following Aleksandar Mitrovic’s first-half header, the £64m man was introduced just five minutes into the second-half.

The Reds certainly weren’t at their best in the capital and were somewhat fortunate to take anything from the game, but Lineker took to his Twitter account during the game to comment on our new No. 27.

“Darwin Nunez equalises for Liverpool. Very clear, from that goal alone, that he’ll score bundles. The movement of a goal-scorer,” the Match of the Day host wrote.

The former Benfica forward certainly looked sharp.

His movement in behind instantly began testing the Fulham centre halves – something which we hadn’t done all afternoon until his introduction and his goal was simply delightful.

After bursting in front of the defender, he latched onto the end of Mo Salah’s cross and allowed the ball to hit his trailing leg before seeing his effort beat Marek Rodak and find the back of the net.

Marco Silva’s side then regained the lead following a rare moment of madness from Virgil van Dijk. The Netherlands captain tripped Mitrovic in the penalty area and the Serbian then slotted home from 12-yards despite Alisson Becker diving the right way.

Nunez was then involved in our second equaliser of the day.

The 23-year-old turned provider for our No. 11 as we entered the final 10 minutes meaning the Egyptian King has now netted on the opening day of the season for the sixth successive campaign.

If yesterday is anything to go by, it certainly looks like Nunez will score a huge number of goals for us so let’s hope Lineker is absolutely spot on.

Darwin Nunez equalises for @lfc. Very clear, from that goal alone, that he’ll score bundles. The movement of a goal-scorer. — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) August 6, 2022

