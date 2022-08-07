(Video) Watch Liverpool loanee score absolute thunderbolt during debut for new side

Leighton Clarkson joined Aberdeen on a season-long loan deal from Liverpool on Friday night and the very next day he scored what could be the greatest goal he’ll ever score.

Despite not having the chance to train with his new teammates and only speaking to them for the first time during yesterday’s pre-match meal, the 20-year-old was included in the match day squad.

Just 12 minutes into the game, following an injury to The Dons’ Hayden Coulson, Clarkson was introduced into the action.

His debut couldn’t have went much better as he scored an absolute stunner for the Pittodrie outfit in their 4-1 defeat of St. Mirren.

The talented midfielder spent time on loan at Blackburn Rovers last term and he’ll be once again hoping for regular first team game time to show what he’s capable of.

The ball fell to the England U20 international on the edge of the box and without taking a touch, he rifled the ball past the ‘keeper into the roof of the net to send those inside the ground crazy.

Hopefully he can continue performing well for Jim Goodwin’s side to ensure he returns back to Liverpool as a better player.

You can catch a clip of his strike below courtesy of @TheAnfieldTalk on Twitter:

Leighton Clarkson 🤯 pic.twitter.com/btMsM7WahH — The Anfield Talk (@TheAnfieldTalk) August 6, 2022

