‘I think we deserved more’ – Marco Silva provides honest verdict on Fulham’s Premier League opener with Liverpool

Marco Silva has claimed that his Fulham side deserved more than a point from yesterday’s opening Premier League clash with Liverpool.

The Craven Cottage outfit led Jurgen Klopp’s side twice in Saturday’s early kick-off but didn’t quite have enough to hold out for the three points as Mo Salah equalised with just 10 minutes remaining.

The 45-year-old believes his side ‘matched’ the Reds and described Fulham’s first-half performance as ‘almost perfect’

“No, it didn’t feel like a victory. It felt like a draw. But I think we deserved more from the game than a point,” Silva said (as quoted by the Liverpool Echo).

READ MORE: ‘Major reason why’ – Wayne Rooney explains which team has an ‘advantage’ in the Premier League title race

The former Everton boss was also asked about the importance of avoiding defeat on the opening day following their return to the Premier League this term.

“It’s important,” he said. “We came from a great, great season. It’s always important to start with a good result. Three points would have been better but a good performance and the right attitude and commitment and desire, we showed all that.”

Liverpool didn’t really get going all afternoon in the capital and it’s hard to argue against any of Silva’s comments.

Many of Klopp’s star men were off the pace for most of the game and it was only for Darwin Nunez’s introduction early in the second half that saw the Merseysiders begin creating chances.

The Uruguayan scored one and assisted another to ensure that his new side avoided a shock defeat against last season’s Championship winners.

The Anfield outfit will need to be much better when they host Crystal Palace next Monday if we’re to pick up our first three points of the season.

#Ep56 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Nunez silences critics! Firmino to start v Man City?… & more!