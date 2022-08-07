(Video) Watch superb fan footage of Darwin Nunez’s filthy Premier League debut goal

Despite Liverpool being held to a disappointing 2-2 draw at Craven Cottage yesterday, Darwin Nunez got his Premier League career off to a great start after registering a goal and an assist as the Reds twice came from behind against Fulham.

The Uruguayan was named as a substitute but entered the fray early in the second half as Jurgen Klopp’s side searched for creativity and a route back into the game.

The 23-year-old instantly began stretching the Fulham backline and began making things happen with his runs in behind and clever movement.

READ MORE: ‘I think we deserved more’ – Marco Silva provides honest verdict on Fulham’s Premier League opener with Liverpool

Nunez made it 1-1 just after the hour mark in the capital after a nice move from Klopp’s men.

Fellow substitute Harvey Elliott knocked the ball down the right flank for Mo Salah who then crossed for the Reds No. 27 and he produced a delightful flicked finish with his trailing leg.

He’d attempted a similar finish just minutes earlier but was prevented by Marek Rodak in the hosts’ net.

On a disappointing afternoon for the Reds, there were plenty of positives to take from the Uruguay international’s performance.

You can catch the fan footage of his goal below via @ChloeBloxam on Twitter:

What a goal by Darwin Nunez tho 😍🤩 pic.twitter.com/YsCTlTLvRO — Chloe bloxam (@ChloeBloxam) August 6, 2022

#Ep56 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Nunez silences critics! Firmino to start v Man City?… & more!