‘The best thing is’ – Jordan Henderson reviews Liverpool’s ‘disappointing’ Premier League opener and urges his side to ‘improve quickly’

Jordan Henderson has assessed Liverpool’s ‘disappointing’ opening day draw with Fulham and claimed the ‘best thing’ about the performance was that his side didn’t lose.

The Reds looked flat all over the park yesterday and struggled to gain a real stronghold in the game.

Credit must therefore be given to last season’s Championship winners for their hard work and the way in which they stuck to Marco Silva’s game plan, but our No. 14 has admitted his side ‘need to improve quickly’.

“Yes, I think so. Disappointing, but probably the best thing is we didn’t lose the game,” the Reds captain told LFC TV (via Liverpool Echo).

“We had a couple of chances at the end to win, but overall I think we can play a lot better than we were today. So yeah, overall, disappointed with the result and the performance.

“I felt as though we looked a little bit lethargic at times, we didn’t play the way we normally do, and you get punished in the Premier League. But there’s still a long way to go and we need to improve quickly.”

Before Darwin Nunez was introduced shortly after half-time, it was hard to see where a goal was going to come from.

The Uruguayan made a major impact when he entered the fray, just as he did in last week’s Community Shield defeat of Manchester City.

The 23-year-old netted our first equaliser and then registered an assist for our second as we returned back to Merseyside with a point.

City have the chance to take an early advantage in the title race later today when they travel to the London Stadium to face West Ham United.

That’s by no means an easy game, but Pep Guardiola’s side will have extra motivation after watching their biggest title rivals drop points in their first game.

