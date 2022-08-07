(Video) What Jurgen Klopp actually said during his ‘dry pitch’ interview following Liverpool’s draw with Fulham

Many have mocked Jurgen Klopp in the last 24 hours for the comments that he made following Liverpool’s disappointing opening day draw with Fulham yesterday.

The German boss briefly mentioned the surface at Craven Cottage as being ‘dry’, but in no way did he use that as an excuse for a lacklustre performance from the Reds.

He in fact remained calm and collected and spoke honestly at a time when he had every right to be furious at how his side performed against Marco Silva’s outfit.

The former Borussia Dortmund boss admitted that ‘the best thing about the game was the result’ after we were somewhat fortunate to return back to Merseyside with a point.

He claimed that the attitude of his side ‘was not right in the beginning’ and that the Merseysiders didn’t deserve anything more from the game.

But, of course, many have chose to focus on those four words: ‘the pitch was dry’.

You can watch Klopp’s full interview with BT Sport below via @bkelly776 on Twitter:

This is the ‘pitch was dry’ interview from Klopp. From a 4 minute interview which was humble and honest about our performance, the media have chosen to focus on 4 words. He was even asked a leading question about the referee and he didn’t bite. pic.twitter.com/2yANqVgNrO — Ben Kelly (@bkelly776) August 7, 2022

