Bobby Firmino or Naby Keita may be included in swap deal for Inter Milan midfielder this summer – report

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic as injuries continue to mount up for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Thiago Alcantara was the latest to join the Reds’ injury list after sustaining a hamstring injury at Craven Cottage yesterday so Klopp may now be tempted to delve into the transfer market with Brozovic one of the names being linked with a move to Anfield.

Any potential deal wouldn’t be straightforward, however, as the San Siro outfit are expected to ask for Bobby Firmino or Naby Keita to be included as part of a swap deal for the Croatian, that’s according to Calciomercatoweb (via the Liverpool Echo).

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Curtis Jones and Keita all missed yesterday’s trip to Fulham either through injury or illness but Klopp was keen to stress after the game that he believes he currently has ‘enough midfielders’.

If Keita was to be included in the deal, that would somewhat defeat the object.

The signing of Brozovic would be to add further reinforcements and ensure there’s strength in depth in the middle of the park, so why would we be willing to let a midfielder leave?

Our No. 8’s current deal is set to expire at the end of the season but it’s believed that a fresh deal will be offered to the Guinean

Firmino’s current contract also runs out next summer and there’s yet to be any agreement over a new deal for the Brazilian.

Former Dinamo Zagreb midfielder Brozovic is 29 years of age and therefore doesn’t necessarily match the age rang of our current transfer criteria, but if Klopp feels that reinforcements are needed then he may very well be the answer.

