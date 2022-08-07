‘Agreement’ reached for Liverpool Academy graduate to join Everton – David Maddock

Everton have reportedly reached an agreement with Wolverhampton Wanderers to sign England international Conor Coady.

The Liverpool Academy graduate is the current club captain at Molineux but it’s believed that Frank Lampard is an admirer of the 29-year-old and he will make a return to Merseyside on loan with a view for a permanent deal, that’s according to the Mirror’s David Maddock.

Blues defenders Ben Godfrey and Yerry Mina sustained injuries in Everton’s 1-0 defeat to Chelsea yesterday and the Toffees are therefore needing cover at centre half.

It’s rather surprising to hear that Coady is willing to move to Goodison Park when he’s played European football with Wolves in recent years and he’s such a huge favourite amongst the fans after being named captain in 201, but it’s believed that Bruno Lage is willing to let him leave.

With the World Cup coming up at the end of the year, the ex-Red will of course be wanting to perform at the top of his game and needs regular minutes to ensure he’s a part of Gareth Southgate’s travelling party to Qatar.

Wolves have reverted to a back four this season meaning Coady could see his game time limited and the West Midlands outfit have also signed 21-year-old Nathan Collins from relegated Burnley.

St. Helens born Coady was left out of the starting XI yesterday as Wolves succumbed to a 2-1 defeat against Leeds at Elland Road.

He featured for the Reds in a Europa League group stage clash with Russian outfit Anzhi Makhachkala and made his Premier League debut against Fulham in the summer of 2013 before being sold to Huddersfield Town the following year.

You can see David Maddock’s tweet regarding Coady’s situation below via @MaddockMirror on Twitter:

Everton have moved to solve defensive crisis with agreement to sign Connor Coady. Understand a loan deal with view to permanent move for Wolves and England defender, and comes as news that Ben Godfrey will be out for several months, along with Yerry Mina again sidelined.#EFC — David Maddock (@MaddockMirror) August 7, 2022

