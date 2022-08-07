‘Growing talk’ – Fabrizio Romano weighs in on speculation linking 26-year-old Bayern Munich star with a move to Liverpool

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that he’s ‘aware’ of ‘growing talk’ linking Leroy Sane with a move to the Premier League to join the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United.

The former Manchester City winger is under contract at his current club Bayern Munich until 2025, though, meaning any transfer for the Germany international would cost a significant amount of money and would not be straightforward.

The Italian transfer specialist was keen to point out that the Bundesliga champions have not received any bids for Sane, however, and with Robert Lewandowski leaving the club earlier this summer, the 26-year-old may play a ‘bigger role’ for the club this season.

“I’m aware that there’s growing talk of Leroy Sane being targeted by the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United, but I wouldn’t get too excited about it just yet,” Romano told CaughtOffside.

“So far, Bayern have no intention of selling Leroy Sane. Robert Lewandowski has just left and more solutions will be needed throughout the season. It will be a tough deal for any club, and there are no offers on the Bayern table yet.

“I believe that without Lewandowski in the team, Sane could have a bigger role and improve on what has been a slightly disappointing spell with the Bavarian giants so far. The likes of Kingsley Coman and Serge Gnabry will also have more responsibilities and this can help them all.”

READ MORE: (Video) Watch superb fan footage of Darwin Nunez’s filthy Premier League debut goal

Following the departure of Sadio Mane, Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi this summer, Jurgen Klopp may feel the need to add attacking reinforcements to his squad before the transfer window shuts at the beginning of September.

Darwin Nunez and Fabio Carvalho are the attacking additions that the German tactician has already made to his squad this summer, but if the opportunity to sign a proven Premier League player like Sane arises, it would certainly make sense, wouldn’t it?

He hasn’t quite reached the heights many expected of him when he arrived at the Allianz Arena.

Bayern defeated Frankfurt 6-1 in their Bundesliga opener on Friday and Sane was a second-half substitute – he registered an assist for his side’s final goal of the game as they laid down a real signal of intent against last season’s Europa League winners.

Luis Diaz arrived on Merseyside from FC Porto in January and has made the left-wing spot his own which could mean it’s unlikely that Klopp will look to bring another player in in that area, but with us wanting to once again compete on all four fronts this season, squad depth is going to be absolutely vital.

#Ep56 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Nunez silences critics! Firmino to start v Man City?… & more!