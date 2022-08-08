Fabrizio Romano rules out Marcelo Brozovic signing but a new midfielder could be targeted

Fabrizio Romano given his verdict on Liverpool’s chances of signing Marcelo Brozovic this summer, but they could still target a new midfielder.

After Thiago Alcântara was substituted in the second half of Liverpool’s draw against Fulham on the opening day of the Premier League, concerns have grown amongst the fans at Anfield over their current midfield options.

Brozovic has been linked with a move to Liverpool in the last few days, but Romano has now given his verdict on whether there’s any possibility he could be making the switch to the Premier League this summer.

“Still, despite some speculation elsewhere, Marcelo Brozovic is untouchable for Inter Milan. The Croatian midfielder extended his contract a few months ago and will not leave,” said Romano, speaking to CaughtOffside.

READ MORE: (Photo) Liverpool fans will love how Carragher responded to Man Utd’s home defeat to Brighton

The Inter Milan midfielder would have been a welcome addition to the Liverpool squad, but his age may be a concern, with Liverpool’s recent transfer strategy meaning younger, up-and-coming talents are being targeted.

Despite the chances of signing Brozovic being slim, Romano has confirmed that Jurgen Klopp could still be in the market for a midfielder during the current transfer window.

“Klopp and Liverpool will consider a new midfielder if there is an opportunity on the market. I believe that Sporting Lisbon’s Matheus Nunes is a very interesting player who could be a good fit for this team, but we need to see the amount that the club will be prepared to invest,” added Romano.

Despite potentially losing Thiago due to injury for the upcoming games, Harvey Elliot was impressive during pre-season. The Spanish midfielder being injured could mean we see the likes of Elliot or Fabio Carvalho slotting in, so panic-buying may not be necessary.