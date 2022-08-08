(Photo) Liverpool fans will love how Carragher responded to Man Utd’s home defeat to Brighton

A home defeat to Brighton in Manchester United’s opening league clash of the season will perhaps have Gary Neville regretting any pops at Liverpool or his Monday Night Football co-host Jamie Carragher over the Reds’ 2-2 draw at Craven Cottage.

The Champions League-winning centre-half certainly couldn’t help but take a friendly swipe at his colleague on Twitter after Graham Potter’s men secured a historic victory in Manchester.

We’re sure it will be the first of many digs shared between the pair as the season goes on.

You can catch the photo and tweet below, courtesy of @Carra23: