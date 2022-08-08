Gary Neville expresses his concern about Manchester United facing Liverpool in a few weeks

Gary Neville has claimed that he is already thinking about Liverpool coming to Old Trafford to face Manchester United in the next few weeks.

Manchester United suffered defeat on the opening day of the Premier League season, with Brighton scoring two first-half goals, eventually winning the game by a single goal.

Despite Liverpool only managing a draw against newly-promoted Fulham, Neville is fully aware of the capabilities we have, and it’s safe to say he isn’t exactly excited about the prospect of Jurgen Klopp’s men making the short trip to Old Trafford in the next few weeks.

READ MORE: Fabrizio Romano rules out Marcelo Brozovic signing but a new midfielder could be targeted.

“I am already dreading the train down to Brentford next Saturday – and I’m already thinking about Liverpool coming to Old Trafford two weeks on Monday,” said Neville on Sky Sports, as relayed by Liverpool World.

The arrival of Erik ten Hag gave Manchester United fans plenty of hope, especially after an impressive pre-season.

However, the opening game didn’t go as planned, and United showed little improvement from last season.

United have had little luck against us in recent years, but Klopp will have to ensure his players don’t go into the game with any complacency, especially if Ten Hag manages to secure more new signings in the days before the game at Old Trafford.