Journalist expects Liverpool to sign French winger but maybe not this summer

Journalist Christian Falk has claimed that he expects Liverpool to sign Moussa Diaby in the future, but maybe not this summer.

Diaby is a player who has been linked with a Premier League move for some time now, and it’s no surprise given how talented the young forward is.

Italian outlet Calcio Mercato had previously credited Liverpool with an interest in Diaby, lining him up as a potential replacement for Mohamed Salah, before he signed a new contract.

Interest appears to have cooled as it stands, but journalist Falk has claimed he does expect Diaby to end up at Liverpool eventually, and he believes he would be a perfect fit for Jurgen Klopp’s style.

“I always wondered why Liverpool didn’t buy him before, he would fit perfectly in this system, and I think we will see him there. But at the moment, it doesn’t look like it will be this summer,” said Falk, speaking to GiveMeSport.

A move this summer would seem unlikely with plenty of options in attack as it stands, but he could be targeted as a replacement for Salah in the future, with the Egyptian recently entering his thirties.

Diaby would be an excellent addition, but you feel a midfielder should be higher on the priority list, at least within the next twelve months.