Liverpool could be set for financial windfall as former player set for transfer

Liverpool could be set to receive 30% of Luis Alberto’s next transfer fee, with the Lazio midfielder attracting interest from Sevilla.

Alberto left Liverpool in 2016, joining Italian club Lazio. The Spanish midfielder only managed nine Premier League appearances for Liverpool, spending two seasons out on loan.

The 29-year-old could be on his way out of Lazio, according to Corriere dello Sport. Sevilla have submitted an offer of around €15m to bring him back to his home country, and Liverpool could be set to receive a portion of his next transfer fee.

The report claims in the image below, that a 30% sell-on clause was inserted in his contract, and with Lazio reportedly demanding around £19.4m for the Spaniard, Liverpool could receive £5.82m.

Although £5.82m isn’t a lot in the grand scheme of things, if we continue to insert these clauses into players’ contracts when they leave the club, it will certainly add up over time.

Sometimes it doesn’t work out for players at Anfield, but it doesn’t mean they won’t go on to have successful careers elsewhere.

The money received if a deal for Alberto is finalised could help to fund a new midfielder in the near future.