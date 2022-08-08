Liverpool defender attracting interest from England and Germany

Liverpool defender Sepp van den Berg is attracting interest from Championship side Burnley as well as from Germany.

Van den Berg is yet to make a Premier League appearance for Liverpool, but the Dutch defender was on the bench for the opening day fixture against Fulham.

With a wealth of talent at the back, it’s difficult to see Van den Berg breaking into the starting eleven in the near future, so a temporary move away from the club makes a lot of sense.

Now, according to The Athletic, Burnley and clubs from Germany are interested in signing the 20-year-old on loan this summer.

READ MORE: Liverpool sign former Southampton man after a successful trial.

Van den Berg enjoyed a successful loan spell at Preston recently, playing 50 games in all competitions.

However, the extent of Ibrahima Konate’s injury is yet to be revealed, so Jurgen Klopp could wait to see how long the centre-back is out for before allowing Van den Berg to leave the club.

The Dutchman was needed on the bench at the weekend, so one or two more injuries could mean they will need additional cover.

A move to Burnley would be interesting for the young defender, with Vincent Kompany implementing a possession-based style since joining the club, which could be ideal to help him develop into a ball-playing centre-back.