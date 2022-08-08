Liverpool interested in Spanish forward this summer but they will face competition from other Premier League clubs

Liverpool are interested in Villarreal forward Yeremi Pino this summer, but they could face competition from Chelsea and Arsenal.

After losing Sadio Mane this summer, Liverpool have lost a large proportion of their goals from last season. The recent signings of Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz will of course help replace Mane’s contribution, but more firepower in the front line can only benefit Liverpool.

Mohamed Salah, despite signing a new deal, won’t be around forever, and with Jurgen Klopp and his team recruiting young talent for the future in their recent recruitment, Pino could be next on their list.

That’s according to Marca, who claim Liverpool, Chelsea, and Arsenal are all interested in signing the 19-year-old, who has a £67.43m release clause in his contract.

At 19, Pino is unlikely to make an immediate impact if he was to join Liverpool, but as we’ve seen with the signings of Calvin Ramsay and Fabio Carvalho this summer, the plan is to build for the future.

However, the release clause may deter Liverpool and other interested parties, if Villarreal aren’t willing to allow him to leave for a lower fee.