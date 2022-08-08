Liverpool sign former Southampton man after successful trial

Liverpool have reportedly signed former Southampton defender Oludare Olufunwa after a successful trial at the club.

Liverpool’s recent recruitment strategy has been to target up-and-coming players for the future, with their first-team squad already stacked with talent.

Some of these players, for example, Calvin Ramsay, may not feature immediately, but learning from some of the best coaches in the game could help them become first-team stars in the future.

Thank you @SouthamptonFC for the past 11 years. I’ve worked with so many amazing staff members and players who’ve helped me grow as a player and person, and given me so many experiences I’ll never forget! Love to all the fans for giving me so much support on my journey too! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/DAEPHi5TtT — Oludare Olufunwa (@oludareolufunwa) July 18, 2022

One man they’ve now reportedly signed to play in the U21 side this season is former Southampton defender Olufunwa, who impressed during a recent trial at the club, according to This Is Anfield.

Olufunwa spent the summer on trial with the U21s, featuring in friendlies against Caernarfon Town and Wigan.

The 20-year-old was released from Southampton back in June, and may have been brought in as cover in the U21s with Rhys Williams and Billy Koumetio leaving the club on loan.

It’s unclear whether the former Southampton man was offered a contract and chose to decline it, or whether the Premier League club decided not to extend his deal.

However, at a minimum Olufunwa can provide cover in a much-needed area for the U21s, with no central defenders named on the bench in their latest game.