Manchester United in talks with midfielder who was “very fond” of Liverpool as a youngster

Manchester United are in talks with Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot, who previously expressed his love for Liverpool as a youngster.

That’s according to David Ornstein from The Athletic, who claims that Manchester United are working on a deal to bring Rabiot to Old Trafford this summer.

It’s no surprise to see Manchester United in the market for a midfielder after such a disappointing season, and they’ll be hoping Rabiot can be the man to reinforce the middle of the pitch.

However, the French midfielder has expressed his love for United’s rivals Liverpool previously, when discussing his future plans.

“I would love to play in the Premier League, not necessarily one club in particular, even though I was very fond of Liverpool when I was young,” said Rabiot, as relayed by the Daily Mirror.

The rivalry between United and Liverpool doesn’t need explaining, and I’m sure United fans won’t be too happy hearing Rabiot has an affection for the club they dislike, if they were to sign him.

If we are looking to improve our midfield options in the next year, then Rabiot could be tempted to reject a move to United in favour of Liverpool, but Jurgen Klopp and the recruitment team will likely be setting their sights higher than the 27-year-old.