Linda Pizzuti Henry responds to hilarious Paddy Power clip mocking negative Liverpool fans: ‘Sam from Twitter and I…’

Liverpool are well-known for their rapturous support, which has left many an opposition player crediting Anfield with the status of one of the more formidable stadiums in world football.

Despite the host of recent successes under Jurgen Klopp, however, there remains a section of fans still less than satisfied with the progress made on and off the pitch since the club’s owners, FSG, took over the reins from disaster duo Tom Hicks and George Gillet.

Responding to a joke tweet from a Paddy Power mickey-taking of the negative side of the fanbase, Linda Pizzuti Henry tweeted her joy at being part of the ‘passionate community’.

Sam from Twitter and I are going to enjoy this season.

I do appreciate the feedback, suggestions, the shared joy. But most of all, I love being part of this clever, creative, and passionate community. I am grateful to be in my 12th season with all of you. https://t.co/MtSECoVziF — Linda Pizzuti Henry (@Linda_Pizzuti) August 8, 2022

Whilst we can certainly appreciate the impact the club has on the lives of millions, the reality remains – despite the stark rise in injuries – that it’s far too early to be making snap judgements about the campaign after the opening fixture.

The temptation is understandable given that two out of the last four title races were decided by a single point, though there’s plenty to be optimistic about in a season that is likely to have many a twist and turn – especially when factoring in the effects of having a World Cup in the winter break.

