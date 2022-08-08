Portuguese international willing to wait for Liverpool move

Sporting Lisbon midfielder Matheus Nunes is reportedly willing to wait for a move to Liverpool.

Nunes is one of the brightest young talents in European football, and provide Liverpool with a long-term solution to their ageing midfield.

The Portuguese international has not only impressed in his home country for Sporting, but on the European stage in the Champions League too.

Now, a report from Correio da Manha, in the photo below, has claimed that Nunes is holding out for an approach from Liverpool, as he wants to compete for silverware and play in the Champions League, amid interest from Wolves.

Even if Nunes isn’t signed to instantly become a regular starter in the Liverpool midfield, the likes of Jordan Henderson, Thiago, and James Milner are all now into their thirties, so looking at the situation long-term, reinforcements are necessary.

Of course, we have Fabio Carvalho and Harvey Elliot coming through, but the youthful duo are more advanced midfielders, whereas Nunes likes to sit deeper and control the game.

Nunes is of the age where he should still have ten years left minimum at the highest level, and if he’s keen to come to Anfield, it makes sense to pursue a deal, whether that be this summer or next.