(Video) Roma fans going absolutely nuts for Wijnaldum presentation in the stadium will warm LFC supporters’ hearts

Gini Wijnaldum was the latest of a strong batch of additions to Jose Mourinho’s squad to be presented to the Roma faithful ahead of the start of the Serie A campaign.

The Dutchman was spotted grinning broadly as he made his way into Stadio Olimpico to the tune of thousands roaring his Liverpool fan chant.

Hopefully, his loan spell in Italy will prove to be a far better match for the midfielder personally than his permanent transfer to Ligue 1 outfit PSG.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @ASRomaEN: