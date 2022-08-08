(Image) Sky Sports still getting Darwin Nunez’s transfer fee wrong after start of 2022/23 season

Darwin Nunez’s transfer fee frustratingly remains a source of confusion for some commentators and broadcasters with Sky Sports most recently citing the Uruguayan add-ons as part of the fee.

Whilst we appreciate that the likelihood is that our No.27 will meet the conditions attached to the add-ons in question, it’s arguably misleading to present £85m as the total fee up front for our potentially record-breaking signing.

The former Penarol hitman started life in the English top-flight with a bang after registering a goal and an assist in his second-half cameo at Craven Cottage to rescue Liverpool a point.

You can catch the image below, courtesy of Sky Sports: