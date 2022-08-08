The latest on Liverpool’s injury woes including when we can expect to see Thiago and Naby Keita

Journalist Neil Jones has provided an update on Liverpool’s current injury struggles.

After a disappointing draw against newly-promoted Fulham, one of the worst things to come from the game was the injury to Thiago in the second half.

The Spanish midfielder is pivotal to how Liverpool play, and there’s no doubt we are a significantly better team with him in the side.

Now, journalist Jones has provided an update on Liverpool’s ten-man injury list, and when we can expect to see Keita and Thiago back on the pitch, via his article for GOAL.

“The Spaniard underwent a scan on Sunday, and Liverpool will hope to have caught the injury early, meaning a couple of weeks out, as opposed to four or more,” said Jones, speaking about Thiago.

Losing Thiago for even just one game is a blow, but to hear he shouldn’t be out for four or more weeks is encouraging news.

“The best news for Klopp surrounds Keita, who missed the Fulham game through illness – not Covid-related, the club say – but who returned to training over the weekend and should be available to face Crystal Palace at Anfield next Monday,” added Jones.

With Thiago out, more injuries in midfield would be devastating. There’s no doubt Thiago will be a huge miss, but it’s important that the remaining midfielders stay fit over the next few weeks.

Jones also adds that Konate is likely to be out for a month, Diogo Jota should be back within a few weeks, and Kostas Tsimikas could be available for the next match against Crystal Palace.