Video: Liverpool loanee Conor Bradley shows his talent with impressive assist

Liverpool loanee Conor Bradley provided an excellent assist during his second game for Bolton at the weekend.

Bradley joined Bolton on loan back in June, and has featured in their first two games of the season.

The young right-back showcased his ability to get forward, laying on a goal for Kyle Dempsey after an impressive run through the opposition defence.

Bradley stood little chance of progressing if he stayed at Liverpool for the season, with Calvin Ramsay and Trent Alexander-Arnold ahead of him in the pecking order, but hopefully, this loan move will allow him to progress and become an option in the future.