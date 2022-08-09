BBC pundit says Liverpool defender was ‘destroyed’ by Aleksandar Mitrovic and that the whole backline had ‘come for an easy life’

Liverpool knew that the prospect of facing newly promoted Fulham on the first day of the Premier League season was never going to be an easy one but our result and performance was still a big surprise.

Writing for BBC Sport, Garth Crooks explained how the Cottagers’ forward Aleksandar Mitrovic caused havoc with Jurgen Klopp’s defence and one man in particular.

The 64-year-old wrote: ‘Mitrovic, a player I thought was done playing Premier League football two years ago, was putting himself about like Didier Drogba – much to the dismay of Trent Alexander-Arnold, who got destroyed by the Serbia international for the first goal, and a Liverpool backline who had come for an easy life’.

It does seem rather harsh to question the mentality of our defence, by suggesting they expected an easy day at the office but the words of our boss afterwards do suggest that he too was far from impressed by the whole team’s performance.

However, to say Trent Alexander-Arnold was ‘destroyed’ by the Servian does seem a little harsh as this really boils down to one moment.

Our No.66 could have been a little more proactive with his defensive positioning and attempt to win the ball but when 6ft 2″ forward came steaming in to win the header – there was always only going to be one winner.

We escaped Craven Cottage with a point and let’s hope that’s the kick up the collective behind that the players needed, ahead of a long and gruelling campaign and our first home match against Crystal Palace.

