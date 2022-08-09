Darwin Nunez records remarkable league-high statistic during his first Premier League game for Liverpool

It may not have been the result that Liverpool wanted but the performance of Darwin Nunez was something that many supporters have plenty of reasons to get excited about.

Much like his cameo in the Community Shield against Manchester City, the Uruguayan came off the bench against Fulham to have a real impact on the proceedings.

It wasn’t just a first goal and assist that came from his first 40 minutes of English football though, the former Benfica man recorded a remarkable statistic at Craven Cottage.

READ MORE: Liverpool loanee claims place in division team of the week following his second senior football league appearance

Thanks to statistics shared by Norwegian company Viaplay Fotball, it has been revealed that our No.27 recorded a top speed of 36.53 km/h during the game – a higher top speed than anyone else during the first game week.

It may not mean anything, nor will it relate to any points on the board but it does show the athletic capabilities of the 23-year-old and what a handful for defenders he is set to be.

The old beliefs of what big men can do are going to be ripped up by our new forward this season and he will be out to add to his goals and assists tally across the next 37 league games.

You can view the Nunez statistic via @ViaplayFotball on Twitter:

Kraftpakken fra Uruguay var raskest i den første Premier League-helgen. 💥#ViaplayPL pic.twitter.com/YwXlaDHIA6 — Viaplay Fotball (@ViaplayFotball) August 9, 2022

#Ep56 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Nunez silences critics! Firmino to start v Man City?… & more!