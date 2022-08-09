Ex-United man impressed with how Harvey Elliott ‘impacted the game’ against Fulham and hopes for ‘more of him this season’

The injury to Thiago Alcantara was a crushing blow for Liverpool but it has opened the door for Harvey Elliott to be handed more opportunities in the upcoming weeks.

Speaking about our No.19 on his FIVE YouTube channel, Rio Ferdinand said: “He impacted the game when he came on.

“I thought his rotations with [Mohamed] Salah and Trent [Alexander-Arnold] on the right-hand side were something we’ll see a lot more of.

“Well, I hope to see much more of him this season. He gives them that creativity that’s different.”

Last season saw the campaign begin with the former Fulham youngster starting because of injury concerns with our No.6 and this may be set to happen again.

There’s no doubt that Jurgen Klopp and our supporters don’t want to lose the Spaniard for an extended period of time but having the 19-year-old ready to step up, can only be a bonus.

Sometimes you need the bad fortune of others to hand good luck to yourself and it seems like this could be the chance for the England Under-21 international to shine.

Linking up with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mo Salah on the right of our team could provide an exciting attacking option for the next few weeks and may even lead to more goals for Darwin Nunez.

Every cloud does have a silver lining and it could be a huge opportunity for the boyhood Red to shine, whilst we wait for the return of the former Bayern Munich man.

You can watch Ferdinand’s comments on Elliott (from 29:51) via Rio Ferdinand Presents FIVE on YouTube:

