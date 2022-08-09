Ian Wright labels one Liverpool man as an ‘unbelievable’ midfielder who can cause ‘problems’ to rival teams this season

Ian Wright has said that Liverpool have one ‘unbelievable’ midfielder in their squad this season who has abilities comparable to Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne.

Speaking on The Kelly & Wrighty Show, the former Arsenal forward compared the Belgian in Pep Guardiola’s team to our very own Thiago Alcantara: “When you have a striker who is willing to break, the high line cannot happen, you are going to have to drop off.

READ MORE: Jamie Carragher’s one-word response to boyhood Liverpool fan Conor Coady’s decision to sign for Everton

“You have De Bruyne and all those unbelievable players in midfield, like Thiago, who are going to have time and space and then you have a problem”.

The presence of forwards like Darwin Nunez and Erling Haaland to the Premier League this season, and to the two best sides within the league, will mean that their midfield teammates will be provided with plenty of opportunities to assist them both in many different ways.

Our No.6 would be a player that Jurgen Klopp will hope can split an opposition defence and play a pass that will find the former Benfica man through on goal.

It’s all well and good having willing and able runners like our No.27, Mo Salah and Luis Diaz but it’s equally as important to have the player who can provide the killer pass.

It’s clear that the 58-year-old pundit believes the Spanish international has these qualities and it’s hard to argue otherwise to these claims.

Let’s hope that the 31-year-old can make a quick return from his hamstring injury, despite being ruled out for six weeks, and that we can see this new partnership in full force very soon.

#Ep56 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Nunez silences critics! Firmino to start v Man City?… & more!