Jamie Carragher’s one-word response to boyhood Liverpool fan Conor Coady’s decision to sign for Everton

Jamie Carragher knows better than most the repercussions of turning your back on your boyhood club, in order to go and play for their local rivals.

Now that Conor Coady has completed his initial loan move to Everton, the Scouser has gone one step beyond our vice captain and will now be in the position to have played for both clubs.

The Sky Sports pundit was a staunch Evertonian as a child and his conversion to being a Kopite came before his debut at Anfield but it still provided the former No.23 the perfect opportunity to poke some fun at his former teammate.

Taking to his Instagram account, the 44-year-old wrote ‘Turncoat’ which is of course ironic as he is one man who can certainly also be labelled with that term.

There have been no direct transfers between the Merseyside clubs since 2002 when Abel Xavier joined the Reds, now the former Wolves captain is looking to be the first man since Sander Westerveld in 2006 to have played a first-team game for both clubs.

With Rafa Benitez managing at Goodison Park last season and Andy Lonergan currently in their squad too, it looks like there is becoming a slight loosening of the long-standing no turncoat rules in the city.

It will be a strange feeling for the 29-year-old to return back to Anfield as an Everton player this season and the reception he receives will certainly be interesting to watch.

You can view the comments by Carragher on Coady via his Instagram account:

