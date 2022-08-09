Liverpool and Arsenal set to battle for 19-year-old La Liga star with €80m release clause

Given Liverpool’s current midfield injury issues, some supporters are hoping that the Reds will be re-entering the transfer market and bolstering their squad options once more this summer.

This may yet be the case, as has been reported by AS (translated from Spanish): ‘It has been rumored that Arsenal and Liverpool are interested in the Spanish international, this could be a change of direction in this market. Pino’s departure had not gone through Villarreal’s mind, but if a weighty offer is confirmed, it will be a difficult decision’.

Yeremy Pino has a €80 million release clause and so it does seem unlikely that Jurgen Klopp would want to, or be allowed to, spend that much money on another signing in this window.

Given that our apparent and current frailties lie in the middle of the pitch, signing another attacker would be a strange move from the club at this time – with the Spanish international operating across the three forward positions for his current club.

It is strange that this is now the second news outlet reporting this reported interest from ourselves and Arsenal but it may just be a tactic from the Spanish club to bolster the asking price for the 19-year-old, who has five years left on his current deal.

For us to make any more signings this summer seems improbable, for the said signing to be a forward player feels impossible and so it looks as though this will be another name churned out by the rumour mill – that we will never see wearing a red shirt at Anfield.

