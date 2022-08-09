Liverpool ‘could be the right fit for’ 24-year-old ‘surprise’ possible signing who the Reds have followed ‘for years’

Liverpool are said to have ended all summer transfer dealings but injuries to several midfielders has led some supporters to demand that we bolster our squad options.

These demands could be answered, as Fabrizio Romano (writing for CaughtOffside) has had his say on the possible signing of Ismaila Sarr: ‘Liverpool have followed him for years but have never made any proposals, Klopp’s focus is on other deals; Sarr can be a surprise from here to the end of the market.

‘Liverpool could be the right fit for Sarr’s talents, as he is a similar style of player to his compatriot Sadio Mane, who had a great career at Anfield before moving to Bayern Munich this summer’.

The Senegalese forward has long been linked with a possible move to the Reds and now that Watford have again been relegated to the Championship, it’s not too hard to believe we could secure his signature.

However, given the immense strength in depth we already have up front, this move for the 24-year-old seems very unlikely at this point.

In truth, any signing feels like a distant possibility and Jurgen Klopp looks likely to trust the options he already has at his disposal for the upcoming campaign.

We may rue the decision not to add to the midfield, especially if the current absence of Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita, Curtis Jones and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is met with more injuries to our remaining options.

This is the same options that were available during our very successful previous campaign though and we have the added option of Fabio Carvalho this year too, so there isn’t a huge reason for worry yet.

Let’s just hope this isn’t another season where one specific position is plagued by injury and we are forced to play fringe players in such a key area of the pitch.

