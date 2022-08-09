Liverpool loanee claims place in division team of the week following his second senior football league appearance

Liverpool have loaned out many members of the fringe and youth squad this season and it looks to already be having some success.

Conor Bradley was one of the youngsters selected by Jurgen Klopp to head out on loan and gain some first-team experience and he has already played twice for Bolton Wanderers this season.

The most recent appearance for the Northern Ireland international came against Wycombe Wanderers and his assist during the 3-0 win, helped the defender claim a place in the Sky Bet League One team of the week.

The team selection comes from the Who Scored ratings which base player ratings off their statistical performances within the match and the 19-year-old had a great game.

Being deployed as a right-back for the Reds, the opportunity to play slightly more attacking this season looks possible for The Trotters and the young defender looks set to be handed plenty of game time.

Let’s hope the good performances keep on coming and that the County Tyrone native can help his new club climb into the Championship at the end of this campaign.

