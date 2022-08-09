Thiago Alcantara’s hamstring injury worse than first feared with the 31-year-old set to miss up to six Premier League games

Liverpool’s injury woes have continued into the start of the new campaign, with Thiago Alcantara limping out of the season opener against Fulham.

It had been reported that the 31-year-old would be missing for four weeks but these estimations seem to have been a little far off the mark.

As reported by James Pearce for The Athletic: ‘Liverpool midfielder Thiago is set to be sidelined for up to six weeks by the hamstring injury he suffered in Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Fulham’.

Given the current injury concerns in midfield with the likes of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Curtis Jones, this will be a huge blow for Jurgen Klopp who will now be hoping that Naby Keita has recovered from his illness – ahead of our first match at Anfield.

It’s clear that the Spanish international won’t be ready for the visit of Crystal Palace though and he is set to miss up to six Premier League games with his latest injury issue (including games against Crystal Palace, Manchester United, Bournemouth, Newcastle, Everton and Wolves).

There will now be many murmurs of whether or not we need to enter the transfer market to bolster our midfield options and ease the blow of losing our midfield maestro but this seems unlikely at this stage.

With the No.6 seemingly back before October, the club will be confident that the options of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, James Milner, Harvey Elliott and Fabio Carvalho will be more than enough for now.

We’ve always got Jay Spearing to come and help out if needed!

