(Video) Marcelo Pitaluga pulls off amazing save as he records his first senior clean sheet during loan spell away from Liverpool

Marcelo Pitaluga is one of many Liverpool players that are spending this current season on loan, in a search for first-team football.

The 19-year-old has joined Macclesfield and displayed his goalkeeping talents with a brilliant save during his team’s victory over Wythenshawe Town in the FA Cup preliminary rounds.

The Brazilian stopper will be playing for the Northern Premier League West Division side this season which is quite a low tier of English football for a player from our club but will provide him with some real football experience.

Nevertheless, this save shows that it could be a move that helps build his confidence this season and perhaps showcase his talents to the footballing world.

You can watch the video of Pitaluga’s save for Macclesfield via @LewisBower2021 on Twitter:

A first official clean-sheet for @mpitaluga_ this weekend. What a save. pic.twitter.com/GoFok7TX7G — Lewis Bower (@LewisBower2021) August 8, 2022

