(Video) Mo Salah and his waxwork star in new Pepsi advert that showcases some new acting skills from the Egyptian

It’s clear that Mo Salah is one of the most attractive commercial properties in world football and his sponsorship deals with Adidas and Pepsi only further demonstrate this.

The Egyptian King recently starred alongside Rick and Morty in an advert for his new boots and the soft drink brand have now released a new video of the 30-year-old too.

Starting by posing alongside a waxwork model of himself, our No.11 manages to bring the lookalike to life before it then goes on a rather strange journey around the world.

As always with these type of videos, they’re a lot easier to watch that they are to explain!

You can watch Salah in the Pepsi advert via his Twitter account:

