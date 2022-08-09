(Video) “That’s what Liverpool can’t do” – Jamie Carragher asks Liverpool not to panic sign a midfielder this summer

Many Liverpool supporters are calling for a new midfielder to be purchased before the transfer window closes but Jamie Carragher is wary of this opinion.

Speaking with Sky Sports, the 44-year-old said: “I think most people would say that Liverpool’s midfield can be strengthened, I don’t think that means in terms of numbers but in terms of quality or giving them something different that they don’t have in midfield.

“I would only want Liverpool to go and get that midfielder, if they get the player that they want – Liverpool’s success in the transfer market a lot has been down to not panicking and that’s what Liverpool can’t do.

“If the midfield player that they want is not available, don’t get him”.

If there is a target available and ready to sign, then Jurgen Klopp would have already pushed for the signature to be secured.

Now we may have to wait for the right man, it looks to be Jude Bellingham next summer but it could also be someone else.

For now though, we appear happy with what we’ve got and if the boss is happy – so should we be.

You can watch Carragher’s comments on a new midfielder courtesy of Sky Sports (via @footballdaily on Twitter):

🗣 “Liverpool’s success in the transfer market, a lot of it has been down to not panicking.”@Carra23 says Liverpool need to remain calm despite for calls to sign a new midfielder. pic.twitter.com/jjVa4Wx2vM — Football Daily (@footballdaily) August 9, 2022

