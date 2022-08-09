(Video) “The Sun was right, murderers” – Manchester United fans appear to sing vile Hillsborough song in season opener

Manchester United endured an embarrassing start to their Premier League campaign but the players’ performance was nowhere near as bad as that of the supporters.

In a video shared online by @LeftWingSociety after first being posted on TikTok, the words: “The Sun was right, you’re murderers” can clearly be heard.

Whether this was recorded before, during or after their 2-1 defeat to Brighton this weekend is unconfirmed but it has been shared on social media to show the abhorrent behaviour of the individuals that have been captured.

For this to not only be sung but then willingly recorded and with the caption of the revolting lyrics within the chant, shows how deep-rooted these beliefs are about Liverpool fans and the events at the Hillsborough Stadium in 1989.

We share a great rivalry with the side from Old Trafford but this isn’t banter, it isn’t funny and should always be highlighted whenever it happens.

Following the recent outburst by Martin Tyler, where he compared the disaster to a ‘hooligan’ related incident, it shows that there needs to be more education about the events in Sheffield over 30 years ago.

This won’t stop unless it’s highlighted, challenged and until there are proper repercussions for these awful outbursts.

You can watch the video of the United fans via @LeftWingSociety on Twitter:

New footage has emerged of Man United fans singing “The Sun was right, you’re murderers”. This has to stop. It’s time @ManUtd finally acted and banned these thugs for life. RT. #LFC pic.twitter.com/vD6lZtt0ZS — The Left Wing Society (@LeftWingSociety) August 8, 2022

