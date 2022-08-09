(Video) “You can’t be too critical” – Jamie Carragher asks for less criticism of Bobby Firmino as he becomes a ‘squad player’

The arrival of Darwin Nunez would always mean less game time for other Liverpool players and it appears as though the main loser in this scenario is set to be Bobby Firmino.

Speaking with Sky Sports, Jamie Carragher discussed his thoughts on the Brazilian’s role in our squad: “He’s not been a regular in the team now for probably over 12 months since maybe Diogo Jota came in and Sadio Mane went through the middle towards the end of last season as well.

“You can’t be too critical of Bobby Firmino, certainly for what he’s done and the miles he’s put in for this club.

“Of course Liverpool have bought Darwin Nunez for a reason and I’m sure he’ll be playing on Monday night (against Crystal Palace) and Bobby I’m sure will be more of a squad player from now and towards the end of the season but I’m sure he’ll play a huge part”.

Jurgen Klopp will be very aware of the talents of our No.9 but with a new Uruguayan forward arriving for big money and chomping at the bit to be handed more game time – it seems inevitable that the 23-year-old will get more minutes.

Having the former Hoffenheim forward as a squad option shows the huge quality within our squad at the moment though.

You can watch Carragher’s comments on Firmino courtesy of Sky Sports (via @footballdaily on Twitter):

🗣 “He’s not been a regular in the team for the past 12 months.” @Carra23 says it’s not fair to be too critical of Roberto Firmino after one poor game. pic.twitter.com/uD8BVeME8z — Football Daily (@footballdaily) August 9, 2022

