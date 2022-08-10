Arsenal are set to beat Liverpool to the signature of Yeremy Pino with a £33 million bid for the Villarreal winger

Liverpool supporters are calling for a new midfielder to be added to our squad yet one of the most recent names touted to arrive at the club is that of Yeremy Pino.

As reported by The Metro though, it appears that we may be losing the race for the Villarreal man: ‘Arsenal’s €40m (£33m) offer for Villarreal winger Yeremy Pino is set to be accepted, according to reports.

‘Pino is one of La Liga’s most promising young players – and has also attracted interest from Liverpool – but Arsenal have been the first to react and Villarreal may be forced to accept their low offer given the club’s own financial situation’.

READ MORE: Matheus Nunes ‘announced’ as a Liverpool player and ‘handed’ the No.10 shirt online

The 19-year-old would no doubt be an interesting proposition for ourselves or the Gunners but it does seem very unlikely that Jurgen Klopp would want, or need to add another winger to our squad.

With the stacked options available already, it is possible we could add a young or fringe player to the current squad but not to go and spend £33 million on a player who wouldn’t get much game time.

As aforementioned though, the public clamour amongst many of our fans is for a new midfielder to be added to the ranks.

With concerns around Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita, Curtis Jones and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, we enter the match against Crystal Palace with five central midfield options and this has caused a push for some fans to ask for a new signing.

Whether or not we will be active again in this transfer window, it seems unlikely that Yeremy Pino will become a Liverpool player.

EOTK Insider Opinion: 90% of Liverpool fans want Jurgen Klopp to sign a new midfielder this summer but they’re wrong