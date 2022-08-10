Erik ten Hag ‘turned down’ the chance to sign Gini Wijnaldum for Manchester United this summer – report

Conor Coady has signed for Everton in a rare example of a player representing both Merseyside clubs and now it appears Gini Wijnaldum was close to representing Manchester United too.

As reported by Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol (via The Express): “I’ve been told that Ten Hag turned down the chance to sign Gini Wijnaldum from PSG.

“We saw last week that Gini Wijnaldum has agreed a deal to join up with Roma and Jose Mourinho.

READ MORE: (Video) “Maybe for Liverpool I was but…” – Gini Wijnaldum on being Jurgen Klopp’s ‘perfect midfielder’

“I’ve been told that United were offered the chance to sign the player, who has won the title with Liverpool and Champions League.

“But Erik ten Hag didn’t want him, even though the player was willing to move to Manchester United.”

Whether our former midfielder was keen on the move and that’s how it presented itself to the new Old Trafford boss, or whether it was PSG offering to offload the Dutchman – this would have been a massive transfer.

Some of our supporters are a little upset that our former No.5 chose to move to France rather than extending his Anfield stay but moving up the M62 would have been a much bigger kick in the teeth.

It seems odd that Erik ten Hag wouldn’t want the former Newcastle United man in his squad but we can all be grateful that this opportunity never came to fruition.

Due to Jurgen Klopp’s side being so far ahead of our Manchester and Merseyside rivals at present, it wouldn’t be too much of a surprise to see one of our players taking the step down to join them one day but it’s still not a thought that we can bare to think about.

No matter what the scenario, it never seems to end too well when players join the enemy – ask Michael Owen.

EOTK Insider Opinion: 90% of Liverpool fans want Jurgen Klopp to sign a new midfielder this summer but they’re wrong