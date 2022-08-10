Fabrizio Romano provides an update on the ‘long-term interest’ from Liverpool in Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella

Many Liverpool supporters are shouting out for the Reds to sign a new midfielder and one of the names that has been widely touted is that of Nicolo Barella.

Speaking with CaughtOffside, Fabrizio Romano provided an update on our interest in the 25-year-old: “There’s been talk of long-term interest from Liverpool in Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella, but unfortunately it doesn’t go much further than that, Reds fans.

“So far, there are no proposals or negotiations between Liverpool and Inter Milan. Barella extended his contract with Inter a few months ago and the club sees him as the captain of the future.

“I think it’s a more than difficult deal for this summer so we’ll see what happens in the future; for now Barella is only focused on Inter Milan.”

Signing a new contract with a view to be the ‘captain of the future’ should surely end these links in the short-term at least but it won’t stop our fans asking for the Italian to be signed.

There is a widespread belief that we need to bolster our options in the middle of the pitch and the current absence of Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita, Curtis Jones and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, has only furthered these calls.

Whether we need another option in the middle or not, with four years left on his current Inter Milan contract – there needs to be a realisation that this move won’t be coming to fruition.

The man who recorded four goals and 13 assists in 48 club games last season, would have been a solid addition to Jurgen Klopp’s squad but won’t be joining any time soon.

We may now look elsewhere or wait until the winter window to see if a new signing is indeed needed at all.

