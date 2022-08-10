“He’ll be fantastic for us” – James Milner on Darwin Nunez and how impressed he’s been with the Uruguayan since his arrival

Darwin Nunez has settled into life at Liverpool quickly and ahead of his first game at Anfield, James Milner has been full of praise for the forward.

Speaking with the club’s website our vice captain said: “If you put a ball in there, he’ll do everything he can to get on the end of it – good finisher, both feet and he’s different to the other boys up there.

“We’ve already got some very exciting attacking players who can cause problems, so he’s a great addition. He’ll be fantastic for us.

“You want options up there, you want to cause people problems, you want to have options to play different ways because obviously teams are going to watch us and try and stop us, so it’s important we can do everything. With the options we have up there, I think we have a fantastic mix.”

Although being brought in to replace Sadio Mane, there’s no question that our No.27 is a very different option to what Jurgen Klopp has had at his disposal beforehand.

It still feels ridiculous to even comment on it but there was widespread ridicule for the 23-year-old, following his initial pre-season displays this summer.

Scoring four times against RB Leipzig may have helped win over some supporters (or silence some haters) but it showed that the players had already given their full backing to the former Benfica man.

This extract from our No.7’s interview shows how aware they all are of his talents and the Uruguayan has only benefited from having the amount of ridicule thrown his way already.

Now the hope will be that his first game at his new home will continue the scoring spree and crown a new hero in front of the Kop.

Even if that isn’t the case though, we’ve got six years of our new centre-forward and there’s bound to be countless opportunities for him to shine.

