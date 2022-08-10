(Images) Young Red meets Jurgen Klopp and five members of the Liverpool squad in an unforgettable afternoon of dreams

Many Liverpool supporters dream of the chance to possibly meet one of their heroes, to meet six in one day is just getting greedy though!

Thanks to an event hosted by AXA, one young Red joined his uncle and coach for the club – which provided access to some of the biggest names at Anfield.

Posing alongside Jurgen Klopp, Mo Salah, Jordan Henderson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Naby Keita and Ibou Konate, young Frankie’s pictures were shared online by Twitter user @JackEddo22.

The images were shared alongside the caption: ‘Our Frankie today with the main men 👌🏼🔴 #LFC’.

It’s quite the claim to fame and it’s safe to say that the experience of meeting all of the members of our star-studded dressing room will surely be one that will live long in the memory.

The opportunity for any fan to meet people of the ilk of our manager, captain, local hero and top goal scorer is sure to ensure that their love for the club will last a lifetime.

Now to make sure that those pictures go in a frame, as the day you meet your heroes doesn’t come around too often.

You can see the images via @JackEddo22 on Twitter:

Our Frankie today with the main men 👌🏼🔴 #LFC pic.twitter.com/mYx1Bc4o89 — Jack ✌🏼 (@JackEddo22) August 9, 2022

