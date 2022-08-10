Robert Lewandowski on the message sent to him by Thiago Alcantara following his arrival at Barcelona

Robert Lewandowski and Thiago Alcantara were teammates at Bayern Munich and as soon as the forward completed his move to Barcelona, our midfielder was quick to send him a message.

Speaking with Sport (translated from Spanish), the Polish international said: “I didn’t talk to Guardiola before signing. But when I was with him at Bayern it was like a great preparation to get to Barça one day. All the staff were Spanish, there were eight Spanish players.

“During that period I had a very good relationship with Thiago and Javi Martínez Both of them congratulated me when I signed for Barça”.

It’s nice to hear that our No.6 is still good friends with former teammates from his glittering career to date and that he is held in such high regard by one of the best players in the world.

Despite the controversy around the finances at play for the Spanish giants to be able to complete a move for the 33-year-old, there’s no doubt that he will add a huge amount of fire power to their attack.

Due to the financial constraints at the Nou Camp though, there is still a chance the deal could fall through as the La Liga side need to raise more funds through player sales – in order to register their new stars.

If the relationship between the Spanish international and Jurgen Klopp’s former striker at Borussia Dortmund is so strong though, perhaps he could put in a good word for us if the wheels do come off the move!

For now, we can be safe in the knowledge that our midfield maestro is regarded by some of the greatest players in the word as very much a peer in terms of talent and personality.

