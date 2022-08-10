‘Time to get to work’ – Latest Liverpool signing on his joy in arriving at a ‘special place’ and being made to ‘feel so welcome’

Liverpool are still active in the transfer window, although our latest acquisition has gone somewhat under the radar of most supporters.

The Reds have secured the signature of Oludare Olufunwa and the former Southampton man is clearly delighted to now be able to call himself a Red.

Taking to his Twitter account, the 21-year-old wrote: ‘Excited to be joining this great club, what a special place! Thank you to everyone for making me feel so welcome, time to get to work!’.

It is a slightly strange move to add a player of the age of the Southampton-born defender and for him to be so publicly announced as a member of our Academy.

By loaning out Rhys Williams and possibly still loaning or selling Nat Phillips in this window too, it does make sense to help the youngsters with another defensive option.

How close the former trialist will get to the first-team is unknown but it does feel as though this is a move that will only ever last a short period of time.

With the arrival of Jay Spearing in the youth set-up too, it feels as though our younger squads are really being strengthened this summer too – despite a host of loan moves away from the club.

Best of luck to the youngster on his move and let’s hope it proves to be an inspired transfer by the club.

You can view the confirmation of Olufunwa’s arrival and his comments on signing for Liverpool via @oludareolufunwa on Twitter:

Excited to be joining this great club, what a special place! Thank you to everyone for making me feel so welcome, time to get to work ! 🔴❤️ pic.twitter.com/gWwtUy8TvM — Oludare Olufunwa (@oludareolufunwa) August 9, 2022

