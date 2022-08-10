(Video) James Milner remains level-headed after Liverpool’s opening Premier League day draw to newly promoted Fulham

There would be no reason to get ahead of ourselves after a victory against Fulham and so James Milner doesn’t see any point in getting too upset with a draw at Craven Cottage either.

Speaking with Sky Sports ahead of our first home game of the season, the 36-year-old said: “You can’t win any trophies in the first part of the season but you can get yourselves into a good position”.

It wasn’t an ideal start against Marco Silva’s team but now we have to ensure that we follow that up with a victory against Crystal Palace.

A fast start is needed in the Premier League and we just need to ensure that we stay in the race for the title and that once the Qatar World Cup comes to a close, we are ready for a massive second-half of the campaign.

You can watch Milner’s comments on Liverpool’s start to the season courtesy of Sky Sports (via @footballdaily on Twitter):

🗣 "You can't win any trophies in the first part of the season but you can get yourselves into a good position."@JamesMilner reflects on Liverpool's start to the Premier League season pic.twitter.com/4ZMKl9DGbB — Football Daily (@footballdaily) August 10, 2022

