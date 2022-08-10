(Video) Liverpool loanee scores worldie against Salford City as Conor Bradley continues to shine for Bolton Wanderers

After making the League One team of the week this weeked, Conor Bradley continued his fine form by scoring a brilliant goal for Bolton Wanderers.

In just three appearances for The Trotters, the Northern Ireland international has now recorded a goal and an assist for his new club and his first finish for the team was special.

Picking up the ball in the centre of the pitch, the 19-year-old carried it forward before unleashing an unstoppable strike at goal.

Flying past ‘keeper Tom King in the Salford City net, the right-back helped his side reach the second round of the Carabao Cup.

It’s been quite the start for the youngster and let’s hope the good performances and results keep coming.

You can watch Bradley’s goal for Bolton (from 1:24) via Bolton Wanderers FC on YouTube:

