(Video) “Maybe for Liverpool I was but…” – Gini Wijnaldum on being Jurgen Klopp’s ‘perfect midfielder’

Gini Wijnaldum’s move to PSG didn’t go to plan and now, even at his new club Roma, the Dutchman is being asked about his time at Anfield.

Whilst being unveiled to the media in Rome, the 31-year-old was asked whether Jurgen Klopp’s claim that he was the ‘perfect midfielder’ was correct.

Our former No.5 said: “It’s always difficult to say what is the perfect midfielder but I think at Liverpool, my style fit good… maybe for Liverpool I was but I can understand for other teams it will be difficult.

“If a manager like Klopp says that you are the perfect midfielder of course you will be really happy that he’s said that”.

Time will tell whether the former Newcastle man can replicate his Premier League form in Italy but it’s great to see the smile that crossed his face when he thought about his old boss.

However his career ends, the midfielder will always be remembered fondly by our supporters.

You can watch Wijnaldum’s comments on Klopp courtesy of Sky Sports (via @footballdaily on Twitter):

🗣 “I hope I can be the perfect midfielder for Rome.” Georginio Wijnaldum on being described as the ‘perfect midfielder’ by Jürgen Klopp. pic.twitter.com/VWZSRfwaaJ — Football Daily (@footballdaily) August 9, 2022

